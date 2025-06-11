Left Menu

Austria Mourns After Tragic School Shooting in Graz

Austria held a minute of silence following a tragic school shooting in Graz that left 10 people dead, with many others injured. Investigators discovered a farewell letter and non-functional pipe bomb but are still determining the assailant's motive. The nation declared three days of mourning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Graz | Updated: 11-06-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 19:22 IST
  • Country:
  • Austria

Austria paused for a reflective minute on Wednesday as townsfolk in Graz lit candles in memory of the ten lives lost during a horrifying school shooting. The tragic event, which is marked as the deadliest since World War II, has led to three days of national mourning.

Investigators conducting a search of the gunman's home, situated near Graz, uncovered a farewell letter, video, and a non-functional pipe bomb. However, police are yet to uncover the assailant's motive behind the rampage that claimed the lives of nine students and a teacher, leaving several others wounded.

Citizens lined Graz's central square to pay tribute. Among them was art student Chiara Komlenic, who expressed her deep sorrow for the losses. The Graz community, alongside Austrian officials, continue to grapple with the grief and trauma resulting from this tragedy while authorities carry forward with the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

