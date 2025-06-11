Austria Mourns After Tragic School Shooting in Graz

Austria paused for a reflective minute on Wednesday as townsfolk in Graz lit candles in memory of the ten lives lost during a horrifying school shooting. The tragic event, which is marked as the deadliest since World War II, has led to three days of national mourning.

Investigators conducting a search of the gunman's home, situated near Graz, uncovered a farewell letter, video, and a non-functional pipe bomb. However, police are yet to uncover the assailant's motive behind the rampage that claimed the lives of nine students and a teacher, leaving several others wounded.

Citizens lined Graz's central square to pay tribute. Among them was art student Chiara Komlenic, who expressed her deep sorrow for the losses. The Graz community, alongside Austrian officials, continue to grapple with the grief and trauma resulting from this tragedy while authorities carry forward with the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)