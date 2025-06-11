Unraveling Howrah's Dark Underbelly: The Shocking Film Racket Scandal
Police have arrested Ariyan Khan, a prime suspect in the Howrah film racket, following a harrowing tale of abduction and abuse uncovered by a surviving victim. While Khan faces multiple charges, his mother Shweta Khan remains on the run. Authorities are under pressure to ensure justice amidst public outrage.
Ariyan Khan, a key figure in the Howrah shady film racket, was apprehended by West Bengal Police in Kolkata's Golf Green area after being on the run for five days, according to police officials.
Reports reveal that a young woman managed to escape from Ariyan and his mother Shweta Khan's captivity, leading to the exposé of a thriving criminal operation involving coercion and abuse. The victim is currently hospitalized with severe injuries.
The incident has sparked widespread outrage, prompting intervention from the National Commission for Women and a plea from the victim's family to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for swift justice.
