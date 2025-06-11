Left Menu

Telugu Folk Singer Mangli Faces Allegations Over Unlicensed Party

Singer Mangli and three others are under investigation for hosting an unlicensed party at a resort in Chevella. Police, acting on a tip, found 25 attendees and music without permits. One attendee tested positive for ganja. Legal actions are underway under multiple regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-06-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:35 IST
Telugu folk singer Mangli and three others have been accused of conducting a party without necessary permissions at a resort in Chevella, police reported on Wednesday.

The local authorities acted on a tip-off and raided the resort on Tuesday night, discovering a gathering of 25 people attending a birthday celebration, complete with a DJ. During the raid, samples were taken, and one guest tested positive for ganja. The individual admitted to using the substance four days prior, according to police reports.

The event lacked an Excise permit for alcohol and a police license for the sound system, leading to legal actions against the resort manager and Mangli, citing breaches of the Excise Act, Loudspeaker Rule, and NDPS Act. Authorities have issued notices to the accused and are continuing investigations to identify the source of the ganja.

