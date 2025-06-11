Telugu Folk Singer Mangli Faces Allegations Over Unlicensed Party

Telugu folk singer Mangli and three others have been accused of conducting a party without necessary permissions at a resort in Chevella, police reported on Wednesday.

The local authorities acted on a tip-off and raided the resort on Tuesday night, discovering a gathering of 25 people attending a birthday celebration, complete with a DJ. During the raid, samples were taken, and one guest tested positive for ganja. The individual admitted to using the substance four days prior, according to police reports.

The event lacked an Excise permit for alcohol and a police license for the sound system, leading to legal actions against the resort manager and Mangli, citing breaches of the Excise Act, Loudspeaker Rule, and NDPS Act. Authorities have issued notices to the accused and are continuing investigations to identify the source of the ganja.