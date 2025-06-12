Zara's Indian Sales Plateau Despite Profit Surge in FY'25

Global fashion giant Zara, known for its trendy apparel, reported flat growth in its Indian sales, with operating revenue touching Rs 2,782.06 crore for FY'25. Despite stagnation in sales, the company's profit soared by nearly 23% to Rs 299.47 crore, according to the latest fiscal report from Trent Ltd.

Inditex Trent Retail India Private Ltd—a joint venture between Zara's parent company, Inditex of Spain, and India's Tata Group—reported Rs 2,768.90 crore in revenue with Rs 243.84 crore profit for FY'24. For FY'25, total income saw a slight increase of 2.26%, reaching Rs 2,839.50 crore.

Currently operating 22 stores across 13 Indian cities, Zara competes fiercely with international brands like H&M and UNIQLO. Meanwhile, Trent reduced its stake in the Zara JV, dropping from 49% to 34.94%, and also trimmed its shareholding in Massimo Dutti India Pvt Ltd to 20%.