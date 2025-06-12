Left Menu

Bollywood in the Spotlight: Dino Morea Grilled by ED in Mithi River Scam

Dino Morea appears before the ED amid a Rs 65 crore desilting scam investigation, highlighting alleged misappropriation of flood prevention funds in Mumbai. This follows raids under the PMLA across Mumbai and Kochi. The probe intensifies after previous investigations flagged potential corruption in the Mithi River project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 11:57 IST
Bollywood in the Spotlight: Dino Morea Grilled by ED in Mithi River Scam
Dino Morea (Photo/Instagram/@thedinomorea). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Dino Morea was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai on Thursday concerning the alleged Rs 65 crore Mithi River desilting scam. The actor's interrogation follows the ED's comprehensive raids related to the case.

Morea's link to the investigation involves his purported connections with contractors and officials suspected of siphoning off public funds meant for flood prevention and drainage in Mumbai. Initiated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after the catastrophic 2005 floods, the Mithi River desilting project aimed to enhance flood management through effective debris clearance.

Recent audits and investigations have cast doubt over inflated billing, fake work logs, and fund diversion. On June 6, the ED conducted raids across fifteen locations in Mumbai and Kochi, including Morea's residence, targeting those tied to suspected fraudulent activities. These raids, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), sought to trace financial misconduct proceeds.

The Mithi River, a crucial drainage artery in Mumbai, came into the national limelight after the 2005 floods, stressing the necessity for robust flood prevention strategies. However, discrepancies in reported versus actual desilting work have stirred corruption concerns about the project fund's management.

Alongside Morea, his brother also faced ED questioning. This investigation succeeds earlier reviews by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), both raising potential misconduct in desilting operations. The ED's probe follows these reports, leading to a registered money laundering case over the illicit fund diversion.

The ED suspects a network involving contractors and intermediaries submitted fraudulent work completion reports to embezzle funds earmarked for crucial infrastructure work. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025