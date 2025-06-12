Bollywood in the Spotlight: Dino Morea Grilled by ED in Mithi River Scam

Bollywood actor Dino Morea was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai on Thursday concerning the alleged Rs 65 crore Mithi River desilting scam. The actor's interrogation follows the ED's comprehensive raids related to the case.

Morea's link to the investigation involves his purported connections with contractors and officials suspected of siphoning off public funds meant for flood prevention and drainage in Mumbai. Initiated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after the catastrophic 2005 floods, the Mithi River desilting project aimed to enhance flood management through effective debris clearance.

Recent audits and investigations have cast doubt over inflated billing, fake work logs, and fund diversion. On June 6, the ED conducted raids across fifteen locations in Mumbai and Kochi, including Morea's residence, targeting those tied to suspected fraudulent activities. These raids, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), sought to trace financial misconduct proceeds.

The Mithi River, a crucial drainage artery in Mumbai, came into the national limelight after the 2005 floods, stressing the necessity for robust flood prevention strategies. However, discrepancies in reported versus actual desilting work have stirred corruption concerns about the project fund's management.

Alongside Morea, his brother also faced ED questioning. This investigation succeeds earlier reviews by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), both raising potential misconduct in desilting operations. The ED's probe follows these reports, leading to a registered money laundering case over the illicit fund diversion.

The ED suspects a network involving contractors and intermediaries submitted fraudulent work completion reports to embezzle funds earmarked for crucial infrastructure work. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)