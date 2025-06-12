Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Flight Catastrophe

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has expressed his profound shock following the crash of Air India Flight AI171 in Ahmedabad. The aircraft, bound for London, had 242 passengers and crew aboard when it went down shortly after takeoff, leading to fears of numerous casualties.

Via a post on the social media platform 'X,' Stalin extended his thoughts to those affected and their families, emphasizing the importance of urgent rescue and relief efforts. 'Deeply shocked by the horrifying crash,' Stalin remarked, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

The crash, occurring Thursday afternoon, has prompted widespread concern and rallied emergency services to respond swiftly to the unfolding disaster. Authorities are prioritizing the rescue operations to assist potential survivors and provide aid to the families involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)