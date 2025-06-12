Aeona: Empowering Women through Tailored Aesthetic Care

Aeona, an innovative aesthetic care center exclusively for women, debuted on June 7, 2025, under the stewardship of Dr. Amit Gupta and Mrs. Deepti Gupta. The venue seeks to redefine beauty standards by offering a nurturing space where self-expression and individuality are celebrated through compassionate, evidence-based care.

Setting itself apart from conventional clinics, Aeona is driven by the philosophy that true beauty stems from confidence. It provides a comprehensive suite of services including surgical, non-invasive, and preventive aesthetic treatments, all tailored to meet the specific needs of modern women.

The launch event at Aeona's Gurugram flagship saw prominent figures from the medical, media, and wellness sectors. It marks a pivotal extension of Divine Cosmetic Surgery's legacy, emphasizing empowerment, safety, and patient-focused innovation in the realm of aesthetic care for women.