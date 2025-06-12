NCC Cadets Scale Everest, Unfurl Tricolor: A Triumph of Youth and Valor

In a remarkable achievement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh honored an exceptional team of National Cadet Corps (NCC) members who braved the world's highest peak, Mount Everest, to unfurl the Indian tricolor. The team, comprising ten NCC cadets and a contingent of officers, junior commissioned, and non-commissioned officers, demonstrated unparalleled bravery and determination in their mission.

On May 18, the team successfully reached the summit, with their feat symbolizing the spirit of Indian youth and patriotism. At an event held in the South Block, Singh awarded the team a cheque of Rs 10 lakh for their outstanding achievement, which was carried out under the formidable leadership of Col Amit Bisht without any injuries.

The expedition kickstarted from New Delhi on April 3 and is the NCC's third successful venture to Everest. With an average age of 19, the cadets shared heartening experiences of rigorous training and meticulous planning, becoming a beacon of inspiration for generations to come. Notable participants included Cadet Monika from Rajasthan and Subedar Major Balkar Singh, the first Subedar Major of the Indian Army to scale Everest.

(With inputs from agencies.)