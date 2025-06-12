Left Menu

NCC Cadets Scale Everest, Unfurl Tricolor: A Triumph of Youth and Valor

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated an NCC expedition team for reaching Mount Everest and unfurling the Indian flag. The team, consisting of ten cadets and several officers, demonstrated tremendous valor and perseverance. The cadets' success serves as an inspiration to the younger generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:14 IST
NCC Cadets Scale Everest, Unfurl Tricolor: A Triumph of Youth and Valor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable achievement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh honored an exceptional team of National Cadet Corps (NCC) members who braved the world's highest peak, Mount Everest, to unfurl the Indian tricolor. The team, comprising ten NCC cadets and a contingent of officers, junior commissioned, and non-commissioned officers, demonstrated unparalleled bravery and determination in their mission.

On May 18, the team successfully reached the summit, with their feat symbolizing the spirit of Indian youth and patriotism. At an event held in the South Block, Singh awarded the team a cheque of Rs 10 lakh for their outstanding achievement, which was carried out under the formidable leadership of Col Amit Bisht without any injuries.

The expedition kickstarted from New Delhi on April 3 and is the NCC's third successful venture to Everest. With an average age of 19, the cadets shared heartening experiences of rigorous training and meticulous planning, becoming a beacon of inspiration for generations to come. Notable participants included Cadet Monika from Rajasthan and Subedar Major Balkar Singh, the first Subedar Major of the Indian Army to scale Everest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025