Bruce Springsteen's Anthem of Resistance: Rock and Roll Against Authoritarianism

Veteran rock star Bruce Springsteen, famous for his outspoken views, took the stage in Berlin to criticize President Donald Trump's administration. During a packed concert at a stadium steeped in history, Springsteen called out the U.S. government's 'corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous' nature.

In front of tens of thousands of fans, Springsteen emphasized the importance of democracy and urged people to stand against authoritarianism. His set included speeches highlighting issues like immigration and the educational system, framed by American and German flags.

Springsteen's connection to Berlin is historical, with his 1988 concert in East Germany credited with inspiring change. Despite the political tumult, he remains hopeful about America's enduring spirit. His performance concluded with Bob Dylan's 'Chimes of Freedom', a symbol of his message.

