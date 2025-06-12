Left Menu

Ayurveda: India's Soft Power Revolution

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav lauds Ayurveda as India's global soft power, attributing its rising acceptance to robust evidence and modern medical research. A documentary, 'Ayurveda, The Double Helix of Life,' was launched, emphasizing Ayurveda's integral role in contemporary healthcare amid global recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 20:10 IST
Ayurveda: India's Soft Power Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Minister of State for AYUSH and Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, has hailed Ayurveda as 'India's soft power', underscoring its global acceptance backed by modern medical research. His comments were part of a statement at a documentary launch.

The film, titled 'Ayurveda, The Double Helix of Life', made its debut at the Film Division Theatre in Delhi. Minister Jadhav attributed its growing popularity to efforts initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in establishing the AYUSH Ministry, emphasizing Ayurveda's peak in global recognition.

Directed by Vinod Mankara and produced by Dr. AV Anoop, the documentary aims to dispel misconceptions about Ayurveda by correlating traditional knowledge with scientific research. It showcases over 1,000 peer-reviewed studies and clinical trials, delivering evidence to support Ayurveda's efficacy in modern healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025