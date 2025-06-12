Ayurveda: India's Soft Power Revolution

The Union Minister of State for AYUSH and Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, has hailed Ayurveda as 'India's soft power', underscoring its global acceptance backed by modern medical research. His comments were part of a statement at a documentary launch.

The film, titled 'Ayurveda, The Double Helix of Life', made its debut at the Film Division Theatre in Delhi. Minister Jadhav attributed its growing popularity to efforts initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in establishing the AYUSH Ministry, emphasizing Ayurveda's peak in global recognition.

Directed by Vinod Mankara and produced by Dr. AV Anoop, the documentary aims to dispel misconceptions about Ayurveda by correlating traditional knowledge with scientific research. It showcases over 1,000 peer-reviewed studies and clinical trials, delivering evidence to support Ayurveda's efficacy in modern healthcare.

(With inputs from agencies.)