Leaders Demand Investigation into Tragic Ahmedabad Plane Crash
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and other leaders expressed grief over the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. They called for a thorough investigation, as several lives were lost, including passengers and residents of a building. The cause is suspected to be a power failure.
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Thursday expressed profound sorrow over a plane crash in Ahmedabad, demanding a comprehensive investigation into the incident.
Abdullah highlighted that such a tragedy has not occurred in many years and mentioned a suspected power failure when the plane was ascending. The aircraft collided with a building, raising concerns about the safety of those inside.
Jammu and Kashmir leaders, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, conveyed their condolences, urging authorities to prevent future tragedies. Various political leaders echoed similar sentiments, offering their prayers for the victims and their families.
