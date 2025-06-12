Leaders Demand Investigation into Tragic Ahmedabad Plane Crash

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Thursday expressed profound sorrow over a plane crash in Ahmedabad, demanding a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

Abdullah highlighted that such a tragedy has not occurred in many years and mentioned a suspected power failure when the plane was ascending. The aircraft collided with a building, raising concerns about the safety of those inside.

Jammu and Kashmir leaders, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, conveyed their condolences, urging authorities to prevent future tragedies. Various political leaders echoed similar sentiments, offering their prayers for the victims and their families.

