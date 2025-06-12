Tragedy in the Skies: The Untimely Loss of Roshni Rajendra Sanghare
Roshni Rajendra Sanghare, a crew member on the fallen Air India flight in Gujarat, is mourned by her community. Her dream of working in aviation was achieved through hard work, and she was also a respected social media influencer, sharing her love for travel with followers online.
- Country:
- India
In a heart-wrenching tragedy, Roshni Rajendra Sanghare, a crew member aboard the doomed Air India flight, was mourned by her loved ones and community after the crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Thursday afternoon.
The 27-year-old from Dombivali, Thane, was remembered fondly as friends, family, and community members gathered at her residence in New Umiya Krupa Society. Her parents have rushed to Mumbai in search of more information.
Roshni's lifelong ambition to work in aviation had recently come true, and she also enjoyed a significant online presence as 'Sky Lover Har,' where she connected with over 54,000 Instagram followers through her travels and life experiences.
