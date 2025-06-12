Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Plane Crash Shocks the World

The Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, termed by President Donald Trump as 'one of the worst in aviation history', has stunned the global community. The crash occurred shortly after the plane took off, resulting in significant casualties.

President Trump assured that the United States stands ready to assist India, stating, 'Anything we can do, we'll be over there immediately.' He expressed hope for India's ability to handle the crisis, while highlighting the devastating impact of the disaster.

Boeing President and CEO, Kelly Ortberg, conveyed condolences to families affected by the tragedy and confirmed Boeing's commitment to support the investigation led by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.