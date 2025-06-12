Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Plane Crash Shocks the World

The Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, described by President Trump as 'one of the worst in aviation history', has resulted in significant loss of life. The United States has pledged support, while Boeing is ready to assist in the investigation led by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 12-06-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 23:31 IST
Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Plane Crash Shocks the World
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, termed by President Donald Trump as 'one of the worst in aviation history', has stunned the global community. The crash occurred shortly after the plane took off, resulting in significant casualties.

President Trump assured that the United States stands ready to assist India, stating, 'Anything we can do, we'll be over there immediately.' He expressed hope for India's ability to handle the crisis, while highlighting the devastating impact of the disaster.

Boeing President and CEO, Kelly Ortberg, conveyed condolences to families affected by the tragedy and confirmed Boeing's commitment to support the investigation led by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025