Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Plane Crash Shocks the World
The Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, described by President Trump as 'one of the worst in aviation history', has resulted in significant loss of life. The United States has pledged support, while Boeing is ready to assist in the investigation led by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.
The Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, termed by President Donald Trump as 'one of the worst in aviation history', has stunned the global community. The crash occurred shortly after the plane took off, resulting in significant casualties.
President Trump assured that the United States stands ready to assist India, stating, 'Anything we can do, we'll be over there immediately.' He expressed hope for India's ability to handle the crisis, while highlighting the devastating impact of the disaster.
Boeing President and CEO, Kelly Ortberg, conveyed condolences to families affected by the tragedy and confirmed Boeing's commitment to support the investigation led by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.
ALSO READ
Kerala Declares Shipwreck as State-Specific Disaster
Kerala government declares Liberian ship capsize a disaster.
Kerala Declares MSC ELSA 3 Sinking a State Special Disaster
Bengal Braces for Heavy Rains with Disaster Preparedness
PM Modi's Transformative Bihar Visit: Infrastructure, Aviation, and Power Projects Unveiled