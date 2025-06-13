Left Menu

Ambani's Support for Air India Crash Relief Efforts

Mukesh Ambani pledged full support for relief operations following a tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. The incident involved a Boeing 787-8 aircraft, resulting in 241 casualties. Ambani, alongside his wife Nita, expressed deep sorrow and offered unwavering assistance to the affected families and ongoing recovery efforts.

Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man, has pledged comprehensive assistance from his oil-to-telecom conglomerate for relief efforts following a devastating Air India crash. The tragedy, claiming 241 lives, occurred when a Boeing 787-8, bound for London, crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad.

In a heartfelt statement, Ambani, Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman, expressed profound sorrow over the loss of life, while he and his wife Nita conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families. The Ambanis have committed to offering unwavering support during this period of mourning.

The flight, which included passengers from India, Britain, Portugal, and Canada, encountered disaster mere moments after departing from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The incident has left countless families grappling with profound grief, and Ambani's proactive involvement seeks to bolster recovery efforts.

