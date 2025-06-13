Left Menu

Bollywood Legends Reunite: Dharmendra and Arbaaz Khan to Star in 'Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se'

After 27 years, Bollywood icons Dharmendra and Arbaaz Khan reunite on the big screen for 'Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se'. Produced by Ronnie Rodrigues, this film promises entertainment with veteran artists and is set to release in November 2025. A grand launch event marked the beginning of this cinematic journey.

Updated: 13-06-2025 10:18 IST
Dharmendra and Arbaaz Khan (Photo: Instagram/@aapkadharam/@arbaazkhanofficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an exciting turn for Bollywood enthusiasts, legendary actor Dharmendra and prominent star Arbaaz Khan are set to reunite on screen after a 27-year hiatus. The duo, remembered for their roles in the 1998 blockbuster 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya', will share frames in the forthcoming film 'Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se'.

The highly anticipated film, produced by Ronnie Rodrigues of Pearl Group of Companies and Cinebuster Magazine Pvt. Ltd., has already generated significant buzz with its recent muhurat ceremony in Mumbai. This event was a star-studded affair featuring notable figures such as Rajpal Yadav, Vidya Malavade, and singer Udit Narayan, who performed a track from the film.

As Dharmendra expressed excitement over this new venture, he likened the film to a 'mix veg' of entertainment, reflecting on the long-standing rapport with Arbaaz Khan. Meanwhile, Khan shared enthusiasm for reuniting with Dharmendra, noting a sense of filmmaking journey completion. Slated for a November 2025 release under PBC Motion Pictures Pvt. Ltd., the film involves a talented crew helmed by director Sabir Sheikh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

