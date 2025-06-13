Supreme Court Ruling: A Win for Press Freedom in Andhra Pradesh

In a striking criticism of the TDP-led NDA government, YSRCP leaders have lauded the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao. Arrested for allegedly making disparaging comments about the greenfield capital city of Amaravati, Rao's case has become a focal point of the debate on press freedom in Andhra Pradesh.

YSRCP leader and former minister S Appalaraju labeled the arrest as 'illegal and unconstitutional', arguing that it highlighted the government's failure to adhere to legal procedures. Appalaraju emphasized the necessity for the state administration to operate within the constitutional framework established by B R Ambedkar.

Echoing these sentiments, senior party leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy accused the NDA coalition of targeting media voices to weaken political adversaries. He hailed the Supreme Court's ruling as a critical blow against efforts to suppress press freedom, calling for an end to politically motivated arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)