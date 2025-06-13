Stars Align for 'Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat': A Musical Love Story Unveiled

Actors Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa have completed filming for the eagerly awaited movie 'Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat', directed by Milap Zaveri, recognized for blockbuster hits like 'Marjaavaan' and 'Satyameva Jayate'.

Described as a musical love story, the film was penned by Mushtaq Shiekh and Zaveri. Rane shared his excitement on Instagram after finishing the shoot on Thursday, revealing he is set to start his next project in July.

Meanwhile, Rane will soon be seen in 'Sanam Teri Kasam 2', a sequel to his 2016 release. On the other hand, Bajwa's work includes 'Housefull 5' and the upcoming 'Baaghi 4', cementing her standing in the industry.