Left Menu

Stars Align for 'Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat': A Musical Love Story Unveiled

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa wrap up shooting for 'Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat', directed by Milap Zaveri. The film, a musical love story, is anticipated by fans. Rane is also set for 'Sanam Teri Kasam 2' and an Omung Kumar film. Bajwa appears in 'Housefull 5' and 'Baaghi 4'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:40 IST
Stars Align for 'Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat': A Musical Love Story Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa have completed filming for the eagerly awaited movie 'Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat', directed by Milap Zaveri, recognized for blockbuster hits like 'Marjaavaan' and 'Satyameva Jayate'.

Described as a musical love story, the film was penned by Mushtaq Shiekh and Zaveri. Rane shared his excitement on Instagram after finishing the shoot on Thursday, revealing he is set to start his next project in July.

Meanwhile, Rane will soon be seen in 'Sanam Teri Kasam 2', a sequel to his 2016 release. On the other hand, Bajwa's work includes 'Housefull 5' and the upcoming 'Baaghi 4', cementing her standing in the industry.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025