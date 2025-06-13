Left Menu

Historic Mount Athos Monasteries Damaged by Earthquake Series

A series of earthquakes has damaged centuries-old monasteries in Mount Athos, Greece, including severe cracks in the Monastery of Xenophon. The Greek Culture Ministry plans to accelerate restoration efforts. Experts suggest the fault line is unlikely to produce earthquakes higher than a magnitude of 6.0.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thessaloniki | Updated: 13-06-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 19:37 IST
Historic Mount Athos Monasteries Damaged by Earthquake Series
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

Centuries-old monasteries in Mount Athos, Greece, have been damaged by a series of earthquakes, authorities confirmed on Friday. The tremors, including a magnitude 5.3 quake on June 7, caused significant damage to the Monastery of Xenophon, impacting both its structure and valuable religious frescoes.

The cultural and religious significance of Mount Athos, a 'Holy Mountain' for Orthodox Christians, has prompted swift action from Greece's Culture Ministry. Minister Lina Mendoni assured that restoration efforts will adhere to scientific and ethical standards, with plans for expanded and accelerated repairs already underway.

Seismologists, including Professor Emmanuel Scordilis from the University of Thessaloniki, suggest that while aftershocks are likely, the area's fault line is not expected to produce quakes exceeding a magnitude of 6.0. A comprehensive damage assessment report is anticipated next week.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025