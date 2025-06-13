Historic Mount Athos Monasteries Damaged by Earthquake Series

Centuries-old monasteries in Mount Athos, Greece, have been damaged by a series of earthquakes, authorities confirmed on Friday. The tremors, including a magnitude 5.3 quake on June 7, caused significant damage to the Monastery of Xenophon, impacting both its structure and valuable religious frescoes.

The cultural and religious significance of Mount Athos, a 'Holy Mountain' for Orthodox Christians, has prompted swift action from Greece's Culture Ministry. Minister Lina Mendoni assured that restoration efforts will adhere to scientific and ethical standards, with plans for expanded and accelerated repairs already underway.

Seismologists, including Professor Emmanuel Scordilis from the University of Thessaloniki, suggest that while aftershocks are likely, the area's fault line is not expected to produce quakes exceeding a magnitude of 6.0. A comprehensive damage assessment report is anticipated next week.