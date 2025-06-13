Tragedy in the Skies: The Untold Story of Manisha Thapa

In the wake of the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash, sorrow enveloped the neighborhood of crew member Manisha Thapa in Patna. Her grieving family departed for Ahmedabad upon hearing the news of Thursday's aviation tragedy.

Air India confirmed the loss of 241 lives when the Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport. Manisha's uncle, Praveen Tamang, expressed their shock, revealing the family learned of the accident through television reports. Her family awaited updates upon returning to Patna.

The incident was kept secret from Manisha's elderly grandmother. Cousin Neha Tamang requested privacy, unable to speak with the media. Neighbor Sangeeta Pradhan described Manisha as a soft-spoken girl who frequently visited Patna, who was well-loved by family and friends. The crash survivor remains unidentified.