Global Spotlight: The World Marathi Conference in Nashik

The World Marathi Conference is poised to take center stage in Nashik from December 26 to 28, revealed Maharashtra minister Uday Samant on Friday.

Samant, during a preparatory review meeting for the 'Vishwa Marathi Sammelan', highlighted its objective to serve as a global platform for promoting the classical Marathi language and culture.

In collaboration with the Maratha Vidyaprasarak Samaj Sanstha, the conference will feature cultural programs with a northern Maharashtra flair and introduce a Marathi Literature Museum. The conference's organizing office is operational in Nashik from August 16 to ensure meticulous event planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)