Global Spotlight: The World Marathi Conference in Nashik
The World Marathi Conference, set for December 26-28 in Nashik, aims to globally promote Marathi language and culture. Maharashtra minister Uday Samant emphasizes collaboration with the Maratha Vidyaprasarak Samaj Sanstha. The event will feature various cultural programs and a Marathi Literature Museum.
The World Marathi Conference is poised to take center stage in Nashik from December 26 to 28, revealed Maharashtra minister Uday Samant on Friday.
Samant, during a preparatory review meeting for the 'Vishwa Marathi Sammelan', highlighted its objective to serve as a global platform for promoting the classical Marathi language and culture.
In collaboration with the Maratha Vidyaprasarak Samaj Sanstha, the conference will feature cultural programs with a northern Maharashtra flair and introduce a Marathi Literature Museum. The conference's organizing office is operational in Nashik from August 16 to ensure meticulous event planning.
