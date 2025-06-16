A Cultural Gesture of Respect in Nicosia

In a symbolic act of cultural reverence, a Cyprus lawmaker paid homage to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by touching his feet during his visit to the historic Centre of Nicosia on Monday.

Michaela Kythreoti Mhlapa, a member of the Council of Nicosia, extended this traditional gesture, which was captured in videos circulating on social media. The footage shows Mhlapa welcoming Prime Minister Modi with the customary sign of respect.

Prime Minister Modi's gracious response to the gesture underscores the deep cultural connections India shares with nations around the globe. The historic Centre of Nicosia, known for its ancient fortifications and vibrant markets, served as the backdrop for this momentous occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)