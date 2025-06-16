A Cultural Gesture of Respect in Nicosia
A Cyprus lawmaker, Michaela Kythreoti Mhlapa, touched Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s feet in a gesture of respect at the historic Centre of Nicosia. The event, widely shared on social media, highlights the strong cultural ties between India and Cyprus, and Modi's gracious acknowledgment of the gesture.
- Country:
- Cyprus
In a symbolic act of cultural reverence, a Cyprus lawmaker paid homage to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by touching his feet during his visit to the historic Centre of Nicosia on Monday.
Michaela Kythreoti Mhlapa, a member of the Council of Nicosia, extended this traditional gesture, which was captured in videos circulating on social media. The footage shows Mhlapa welcoming Prime Minister Modi with the customary sign of respect.
Prime Minister Modi's gracious response to the gesture underscores the deep cultural connections India shares with nations around the globe. The historic Centre of Nicosia, known for its ancient fortifications and vibrant markets, served as the backdrop for this momentous occasion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Diplomatic Push: Multi-Party Delegation Reaches London
India's Diplomatic Mission to Spain: Uniting Against Terrorism
India Triumphs in Nail-Biting Shootout Against Uruguay in Hockey Tournament
Singapore: Gateway to India's Foreign Investment Boom
India's Parliamentary Delegation Seeks Global Unity Against Terrorism in Brazil