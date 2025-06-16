Goa State Film Festival to Celebrate 75 Years of 'Mogacho Aunddo'

Goa is preparing to commemorate 75 years of the iconic Konkani-language film 'Mogacho Aunddo' through a special edition of the Goa State Film Festival. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday, detailing plans for the festival to run from August 14 to 17.

Speaking to ANI, Sawant disclosed, "On behalf of the Goan Entertainment Society, we are organizing a four-day festival from August 14-17. We invite all Konkani and Marathi films of Goan origin, or those worked on by Goan technicians, to participate. It's a significant platform for regional cinema." The festival is set to celebrate Konkani and Marathi films, offering audiences insightful sessions, workshops, and industry interactions.

Film submissions for this celebratory event will be accepted starting June 17, with a closing date of July 7, according to ANI.

