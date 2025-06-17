Heartfelt Farewell to Rajveer Singh: A Hero Remembered

The heartfelt last rites for retired Lieutenant Colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan unfolded in Jaipur, following his tragic death in a helicopter crash near Kedarnath. A solemn crowd gathered to honor the respected pilot.

Leading the procession, Deepika, Chauhan's wife and a lieutenant colonel herself, held her husband's portrait close amid chants of 'Rajveer Singh Amar Rahein'. The event drew numerous family members, friends, and military peers who came to pay their respects.

Sainik Kalyan Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore was among the attendees providing floral tributes. With over 15 years of service in the Indian Army and recent employment with Aryan Aviation, Chauhan is remembered as a dedicated officer and valiant pilot.