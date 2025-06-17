Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders Release: Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' Sparks Debate

The Supreme Court criticized Karnataka's government for blocking the release of Kamal Haasan's film 'Thug Life'. The court emphasized the importance of law and order and warned against mob rule. It questioned the high court's demand for an apology from Haasan over his comments on the Kannada language.

Updated: 17-06-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 12:41 IST
The Supreme Court of India strongly admonished the Karnataka government on Tuesday over the stalled release of actor Kamal Haasan's film 'Thug Life'. The court highlighted the necessity for rule of law, cautioning against allowing vigilantes to impede the film's screening across the state.

Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan emphasized that once the Central Board of Film Certification has cleared a film, it must receive equal release opportunities nationwide. The bench criticized Karnataka for attempting to suppress the movie, demanding the state government take action within one day to resolve the issue.

The controversy arose following Haasan's remarks about Kannada language, leading to protests and demands for an apology. The Supreme Court also expressed its disapproval of the high court's insistence on a public apology from Haasan, reiterating that public discourse, not censorship, should address such matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

