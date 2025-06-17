Tragic Blast in Hunan: Fireworks Factory Explosion Claims Lives

An explosion at a fireworks factory in Hunan Province, central China, has claimed the lives of nine individuals and left 26 others injured. The blast, which occurred in Linli County on Monday, has been reported by official media outlets.

Footage broadcast on state-run media depicted the enormous explosion and subsequent plume of smoke rising from the factory, causing extensive damage to surrounding buildings. The chaos prompted panicked residents to flee the scene in search of safety from falling debris.

Authorities have initiated a search and rescue mission, with a dedicated team probing the incident's cause. China's Ministry of Emergency Management dispatched officials to the site to oversee rescue efforts, urging local agencies to ensure no further incidents occur. Investigators are tasked with swiftly identifying those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)