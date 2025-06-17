Left Menu

Tragic Blast at Nagpur Pharma Unit Leaves One Dead, Six Injured

A devastating explosion at a pharmaceutical company's unit in Nagpur district resulted in one death and six injuries. The blast occurred in a glass line reactor at Ankit Pulps and Boards Pvt Ltd. The cause of the explosion remains unknown, while the injured receive treatment at a nearby hospital.

In a tragic incident on Tuesday, a blast at a pharmaceutical company's unit in Nagpur district claimed one life and left six others injured, according to local police reports.

The explosion took place in a glass line reactor at Ankit Pulps and Boards Pvt Ltd located in Bhilgaon, eastern Maharashtra. Authorities are yet to determine the cause of the accident.

A senior police official informed PTI that the incident occurred around 11 am. The injured individuals are being treated at a hospital in Kamptee town, with one person in critical condition. The company manufactures microcrystalline cellulose, used widely as an excipient in the pharmaceutical and food industries.

