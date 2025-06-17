Left Menu

Thriller 'A Better Place' Expands Stellar Cast

Theo Rossi, Billy Campbell, and Rosaline Elbay join the thriller 'A Better Place,' directed by Anton Sigurdsson, exploring themes of paranoia and secrets. Produced by Wes Hull, the film promises an exhilarating experience with standout performances from its cast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 15:16 IST
Thriller 'A Better Place' Expands Stellar Cast
Theo Rossi (Photo/Instagram@theorossi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actors Theo Rossi, Billy Campbell, and Rosaline Elbay have been confirmed as part of the cast for the upcoming thriller 'A Better Place,' according to Deadline. The film is helmed by Anton Sigurdsson, who also penned the script.

The narrative centers on a tarnished deputy, his uneasy partner, and a witty female prisoner. In the wake of a hit-and-run, their attempt to cover up the crime unravels into a tale of paranoia, avarice, and long-buried secrets threatening their bonds, as highlighted by Deadline.

Producer Wes Hull expressed enthusiasm for the project, remarking, "This film showcases Theo Rossi, Billy Campbell, and Rosaline Elbay in a manner audiences haven't seen before, delivering career-best performances. It's both a thrilling journey and an emotional rollercoaster." Recent credits for Rossi include roles in DC's 'The Penguin' and Netflix's 'Carry-On,' while Campbell and Elbay are recognized for their roles in 'The Rocketeer' and 'Ramy' respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025