Thriller 'A Better Place' Expands Stellar Cast

Actors Theo Rossi, Billy Campbell, and Rosaline Elbay have been confirmed as part of the cast for the upcoming thriller 'A Better Place,' according to Deadline. The film is helmed by Anton Sigurdsson, who also penned the script.

The narrative centers on a tarnished deputy, his uneasy partner, and a witty female prisoner. In the wake of a hit-and-run, their attempt to cover up the crime unravels into a tale of paranoia, avarice, and long-buried secrets threatening their bonds, as highlighted by Deadline.

Producer Wes Hull expressed enthusiasm for the project, remarking, "This film showcases Theo Rossi, Billy Campbell, and Rosaline Elbay in a manner audiences haven't seen before, delivering career-best performances. It's both a thrilling journey and an emotional rollercoaster." Recent credits for Rossi include roles in DC's 'The Penguin' and Netflix's 'Carry-On,' while Campbell and Elbay are recognized for their roles in 'The Rocketeer' and 'Ramy' respectively.

