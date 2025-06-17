Left Menu

Tourism Minister's Strategic Visit to Jammu & Kashmir: Strengthening Cultural Ties

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat plans a two-day official visit to Jammu and Kashmir to meet with key officials and assess the region's tourism potential amid security challenges. His itinerary includes visits to ancient temples and scenic locales, aiming to boost the tourism sector post-terror incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:35 IST
Tourism Minister's Strategic Visit to Jammu & Kashmir: Strengthening Cultural Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is embarking on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, focusing on revitalizing tourism in the region. Official sources indicate that during his stay, the minister will meet with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to discuss strategies for the sector's growth.

Shekhawat's itinerary includes visits to significant cultural sites such as Kheer Bhawani Temple and Martand Surya Temple, along with scenic locations like Pahalgam and Betaab Valley in Anantnag district. These visits aim to promote the rich heritage and natural beauty of the region.

The visit follows the Pahalgam terror attack from April 22. Shekhawat had previously assured continuous coordination with local authorities to mitigate the impact on tourism and condemned attempts to provoke unrest in the region. His efforts underscore the central government's commitment to stabilizing and boosting tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025