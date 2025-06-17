Tourism Minister's Strategic Visit to Jammu & Kashmir: Strengthening Cultural Ties
Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat plans a two-day official visit to Jammu and Kashmir to meet with key officials and assess the region's tourism potential amid security challenges. His itinerary includes visits to ancient temples and scenic locales, aiming to boost the tourism sector post-terror incident.
Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is embarking on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, focusing on revitalizing tourism in the region. Official sources indicate that during his stay, the minister will meet with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to discuss strategies for the sector's growth.
Shekhawat's itinerary includes visits to significant cultural sites such as Kheer Bhawani Temple and Martand Surya Temple, along with scenic locations like Pahalgam and Betaab Valley in Anantnag district. These visits aim to promote the rich heritage and natural beauty of the region.
The visit follows the Pahalgam terror attack from April 22. Shekhawat had previously assured continuous coordination with local authorities to mitigate the impact on tourism and condemned attempts to provoke unrest in the region. His efforts underscore the central government's commitment to stabilizing and boosting tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.
