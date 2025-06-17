Hollywood Honors: Lifetime Achievements Celebrated at the Oscars

Renowned action star Tom Cruise and the multi-talented Dolly Parton will be honored with honorary Oscars for their lifetime achievements, as announced by Hollywood's prestigious film academy. The awards highlight their enduring impact on the film industry and charitable contributions.

Other notable figures being recognized include actor and choreographer Debbie Allen and esteemed production designer Wynn Thomas. These luminaries will receive their accolades at the annual Governors Awards gala, a celebrated event in the film industry calendar.

Cruise, who has captivated audiences with roles in films like 'Mission: Impossible' and 'Top Gun,' was acknowledged for his significant contributions to cinema. Meanwhile, Parton is set to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, honoring her philanthropic endeavors, notably the Imagination Library program for children.

(With inputs from agencies.)