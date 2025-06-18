Pampered Pachyderms: Beat the Heat with Compassion at Elephant Conservation Centre
Amidst a scorching heatwave in northern India, elephants at the Elephant Conservation and Care Centre in Mathura are receiving special care. Rescued elephants, many with physical challenges, are offered chilled fruits, mud baths, and oral rehydration solutions for hydration and comfort.
Northern India is currently experiencing an intense heatwave, prompting the Elephant Conservation and Care Centre (ECCC) in Mathura to take special measures to care for its residents. The rescued elephants, many of whom are blind or suffer from mobility issues, are being pampered with chilled fruits, mud baths, and oral rehydration solutions to ensure their well-being amid the sweltering conditions.
Kartick Satyanarayan, CEO of Wildlife SOS, which manages the ECCC, emphasized the importance of maintaining hydration for these gentle giants. He noted that elephants receive ORS daily and explained the challenges faced due to their special needs. ''Almost all the elephants have difficulty walking, and four are completely blind,'' said Satyanarayan.
The care centre has installed water sprinklers in the enclosures, designed to mimic a natural habitat, providing relief on hot days. Additionally, each enclosure features a pool and mound, allowing the elephants to enjoy mud baths that regulate body temperature and protect their skin from sunlight and parasites. Established in 2010 in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department, the ECCC is committed to providing a sanctuary for these elephants, who are unable to survive in the wild.
