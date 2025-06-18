Madhya Pradesh: A Cultural and Wildlife Tourism Boom in 2024

Madhya Pradesh has recorded a remarkable surge in tourist numbers, with a 526% increase in 2024 compared to 2020, according to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The state has emerged as a primary tourist destination, thanks to its scenic landscapes, cultural heritage, and diverse wildlife.

Principal Secretary Shiv Shekhar Shukla revealed that 13.41 crore tourists visited Madhya Pradesh in 2024, marking a significant rise from previous years. Key attractions include religious sites, notably Ujjain, cultural hotspots like Khajuraho, and wildlife sanctuaries such as Kanha and Bandhavgarh.

Investments in infrastructure and local community engagement have boosted tourism. The state, home to several UNESCO heritage sites, continues to draw visitors with projects like Mahakal Lok and its rich wildlife diversity, making it a 'Tiger State' renowned for its natural beauty.

