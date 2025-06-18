Kneecap Court Drama: A Clash of Music and Politics

The streets outside a London court were abuzz on Wednesday as fans of the Irish-language hip-hop group Kneecap gathered to support a member of the trio, who faced a terror-related charge. This development comes amid claims of political motivation linked to the band's support for Palestinians ahead of its Glastonbury appearance.

Rapper Mo Chara, known offstage as Liam Og O hAnnaidh, was released on unconditional bail after the Westminster Magistrates' Court hearing. He is scheduled to reappear on August 20. The charge relates to a November concert in north London, where Chara's actions with a Hezbollah flag raised 'reasonable suspicion' of support for the banned militant group, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Kneecap, noted for its stance on Ireland's reunification and criticism of British politics, continues to attract controversy. The band's upcoming Glastonbury performance marks a significant moment, drawing attention as they maintain their distance from any endorsement of Hezbollah or violence.

