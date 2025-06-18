Controversy Erupts Over Hindi Imposition in Maharashtra
The Congress accuses the BJP of attempting to impose Hindi in Maharashtra to undermine Marathi language and culture. The state government issued an order making Hindi the third language for students in some schools, sparking protests from Congress, who vow to oppose this move.
The Congress party, on Wednesday, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to impose Hindi in Maharashtra, claiming it threatens the Marathi language and culture through 'deceptive' means.
Controversy arose when the state government ordered that Hindi be considered the third language in English and Marathi medium schools for students in Grades 1 to 5. While the government clarified that Hindi is not mandatory, Congress politicians remain skeptical.
Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal alleged that the BJP and the RSS are behind this move, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis executing the plan. Sapkal argues that the intent is to eradicate Marathi culture under the guise of language inclusion.
