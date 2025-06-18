Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Hindi Imposition in Maharashtra

The Congress accuses the BJP of attempting to impose Hindi in Maharashtra to undermine Marathi language and culture. The state government issued an order making Hindi the third language for students in some schools, sparking protests from Congress, who vow to oppose this move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party, on Wednesday, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to impose Hindi in Maharashtra, claiming it threatens the Marathi language and culture through 'deceptive' means.

Controversy arose when the state government ordered that Hindi be considered the third language in English and Marathi medium schools for students in Grades 1 to 5. While the government clarified that Hindi is not mandatory, Congress politicians remain skeptical.

Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal alleged that the BJP and the RSS are behind this move, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis executing the plan. Sapkal argues that the intent is to eradicate Marathi culture under the guise of language inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

