Kerala Battles Torrential Rains: Rising Rivers and Relief Camps

Severe rains in Kerala have led to rising river levels, flooding homes, and displacing families, particularly in central and northern regions. Authorities have set up relief camps with full government support, while warning residents of potential cyclonic conditions and urging caution along coastal areas as adverse weather persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-06-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Torrential rains continued to wreak havoc across Kerala, disrupting normal life particularly in central and northern regions. Rivers rose perilously, flooding homes and forcing hundreds to seek refuge in relief camps. The hardest-hit areas include Cherpu in Thrissur, where a temporary dam collapsed under the immense water pressure from the overflowing Karuvannur river.

Local authorities, led by CPI MLA C C Mukundan, assured displaced residents that they would receive comprehensive government assistance while stationed in relief facilities. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) maintained an orange alert for the state's northern districts, anticipating rainfall volumes between 11 to 20 centimeters.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed the situation at a press conference, outlining the state's expectation of further heavy rain due to intensifying weather patterns over Kasaragod and expected low pressure in regions of Bangladesh and West Bengal. The IMD also issued advisories against fishing along coastal Kerala due to forecasts of strong winds, amplifying the urgency of preparation and caution among residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

