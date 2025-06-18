Culinary Heritage Lost: Iconic Varanasi Eateries Demolished
The demolition of two iconic eateries in Varanasi, Pahalwan Ki Lassi and Chachi Ki Kachori, as part of a road-widening project, has sparked criticism and emotional responses from locals. The ruling BJP defends the move, emphasizing public convenience. Many see this as a cultural loss for the city.
The demolition of two renowned eateries in Varanasi has stirred controversy, prompting criticism from the opposition and outrage from local residents. Pahalwan Ki Lassi and Chachi Ki Kachori were among the significant establishments brought down during a road-widening project in the city's Lanka area.
Locals and alumni of Banaras Hindu University lament the loss, describing these spots as integral to the city's culinary and cultural heritage. Known for their flavor and charm, the food joints had been frequented by celebrities and held sentimental value for many.
Despite emotional protests, the local administration justifies the demolition, citing public convenience and future compensation for affected shopkeepers. Varanasi Mayor Ashok Tiwari assured that the essence of Kashi's flavors will persist, promising a new chapter in a different location.
