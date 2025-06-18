Jon Hamm's Decoding of Onscreen Villainous Appeal

Actor Jon Hamm, celebrated for his portrayal of onscreen villains in films such as 'Fargo' and 'Baby Driver', recently divulged his approach to embodying alluringly bad characters, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Hamm suggests that audiences connect with characters who make flawed decisions, given that imperfection is a universally shared experience.

Known for his preference towards playing morally ambiguous roles, Hamm acknowledges that his acting repertoire leans more 'sinner' than 'saint'. Even iconic characters, like Superman, can be less engaging, he notes, alluding to David Corenswet as the new face of the superhero.

Reflecting on his career, Hamm contemplates the complexities of his character Don Draper from 'Mad Men', noting the misinterpretations that followed. He mentions comparable experiences faced by actors such as Jimmy Gandolfini and Bryan Cranston with their notorious characters. Hamm stresses that while his roles often gain unexpected admiration, they also highlight the darker, relatable facets of human nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)