Yoga and Heritage: ASI's Iconic Celebration

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) joined the global celebration of the International Day of Yoga, transforming 81 historic landmarks across India into focal points of wellness and cultural unity. Notable sites included the Adalaj Ki Vav in Gujarat, the Konark Sun Temple in Odisha, and Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Union Ministers, including Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Housing Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, participated by leading sessions at iconic venues such as Mehrangarh Fort and Jantar Mantar. The events resonated with this year's unifying theme, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health.'

The initiative was part of a broader celebration marking the 10th anniversary of the United Nations' recognition of Yoga Day. Sessions organized by the Ministry of Tourism were also held at the Qutub Minar's Sun Dial Lawns as India emphasized its rich heritage and commitment to wellness.

