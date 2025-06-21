Celebrating the Timeless Impact of Radio at Maharashtra Radio Festival

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed the timeless appeal of radio at the Maharashtra Radio Festival, highlighting its ability to reach the remotest corners of society. The event featured legendary singer Asha Bhosle and focused on radio's sustained impact across generations.

Fadnavis, who shared his personal connection to the medium, alongside Asha Bhosle, emphasized radio's significant role in cultural transmission and emotional support. He praised its power to create vivid imagery through sound and recognised its essentiality in daily life, underscoring the need to honor radio professionals.

Maharashtra's Cultural Affairs Minister, Ashish Shelar, underscored the state's pioneering recognition of contributions to the radio industry. Noting its vital support during the COVID-19 pandemic, Shelar encouraged the industry to continue promoting cultural values through innovative programming.

(With inputs from agencies.)