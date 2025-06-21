Left Menu

Yoga Unites: International Day of Yoga Celebration Spreads Across New Delhi

Union Health Minister J P Nadda highlighted India's unique contribution to global yoga identity during the International Day of Yoga celebrations in New Delhi, with nearly 10,000 participants. Events, organized by NDMC and the Ministry of Ayush, showcased yoga's growing popularity and its benefits for physical and mental health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 21:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi witnessed a spectacular celebration of the International Day of Yoga, led by Union Health Minister J P Nadda and featuring around 10,000 participants spread over eight venues. Nadda praised yoga for its global appeal and health benefits, emphasizing its significance in India's cultural landscape.

The event, organized by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Ministry of Ayush, was a collaborative effort involving the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga and various partner organizations. It marked the increasing interest and embrace of yoga among urban Indians seeking physical and mental wellness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address from Visakhapatnam was a highlight of the day, broadcast live across all locations. The comprehensive logistical arrangements included yoga mats, T-shirts, and medical facilities, underscoring the administration's commitment to promoting yoga as a unifying force for health and wellbeing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

