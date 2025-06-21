Pope Leo XIV Calls for Zero Tolerance and Transparency in Abuse Prevention

Pope Leo XIV has issued a strong call for zero tolerance of abuse within the Catholic Church, stressing the need for transparent processes to foster a culture of prevention. His comments specifically addressed the clergy sex abuse scandal in Peru involving the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae.

Pope Leo's message was first relayed during a performance of a play in Lima that depicted the Sodalitium scandal and honored the investigative work of Paola Ugaz. He underscored the importance of active vigilance and sincere listening to victims as foundational to preventing future abuse.

The Pope praised journalists for their courage in uncovering abuses and implored public authorities to protect them. Despite legal pressures, reporters like Ugaz and Pedro Salinas have been lauded for holding powerful groups accountable. Leo's administration continues to navigate the complexities of dismantling the discredited Sodalitium group.