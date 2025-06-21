Salvage of Sunken Superyacht 'Bayesian' Completes Off Sicily

The British-flagged luxury superyacht 'Bayesian' that sank off Sicily last year, resulting in the deaths of UK tech magnate Mike Lynch and six others, has been fully lifted from the water. Salvage crews successfully completed the operation to bring the vessel ashore for further investigations.

The yacht's white top and blue hull were visibly cleared of sea algae in a yellow floating crane barge's holding area. Following the lift, the coast guard announced technical tests on the hull are scheduled. The vessel will then head to the Sicilian port of Termini Imerese for further investigation.

'Bayesian' sank during a violent storm last summer, while Lynch was celebrating his acquittal in the US on fraud charges. Fifteen people survived, including the captain and all crew members bar the chef. Italian authorities are conducting a criminal investigation to ascertain the precise cause of the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)