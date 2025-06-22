Sitaare Zameen Par: A Triumph at the Box Office

The film 'Sitaare Zameen Par', with Aamir Khan in the leading role, has achieved a remarkable Rs 50 crore at the global box office within its first two days of release.

As a spiritual follow-up to the acclaimed 'Taare Zameen Par', the movie highlights themes of inclusivity and empowerment by narrating the journey of a basketball coach guiding ten differently-abled individuals.

The film, which also stars Genelia D'Souza, had an impactful release worldwide and has already amassed Rs 30.9 crore nett domestically. The movie is directed by R S Prasanna and co-produced by Aamir Khan, Aparna Purohit, and Ravi Bhagchandka.

(With inputs from agencies.)