Sitaare Zameen Par: A Triumph at the Box Office
Sitaare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan, has garnered Rs 50 crore globally in just two days. This spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par spotlights inclusivity and empowerment, following a basketball coach mentoring differently-abled individuals. Released worldwide, it also includes actors like Genelia D'Souza and Aroush Datta.
The film 'Sitaare Zameen Par', with Aamir Khan in the leading role, has achieved a remarkable Rs 50 crore at the global box office within its first two days of release.
As a spiritual follow-up to the acclaimed 'Taare Zameen Par', the movie highlights themes of inclusivity and empowerment by narrating the journey of a basketball coach guiding ten differently-abled individuals.
The film, which also stars Genelia D'Souza, had an impactful release worldwide and has already amassed Rs 30.9 crore nett domestically. The movie is directed by R S Prasanna and co-produced by Aamir Khan, Aparna Purohit, and Ravi Bhagchandka.
