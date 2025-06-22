Luxury Superyacht Bayesian Raised for Investigation After Tragic Sinking

The British-flagged luxury superyacht Bayesian, which tragically sank off Sicily last year, commenced its final journey to Termini Imerese this Sunday. This follows a complex recovery operation completed by crews to bring it ashore. The 56-meter yacht, marked by its white top and blue hull enveloped in algae and mud, was lifted by a yellow floating crane barge before its transfer.

This operation makes the vessel available for further examinations by investigators, aiming to determine the precise circumstances behind its sinking. The Bayesian met its fate on August 19 amid a fierce storm while UK tech magnate Mike Lynch was hosting friends in celebration of his recent acquittal on fraud charges in the US.

Caught in extreme winds reaching over 70 knots, the yacht was violently overturned, tragically claiming the lives of Lynch, his daughter, and five others. Italian authorities have launched a full-fledged criminal investigation, spearheaded by British and local experts, to delve into the calamity's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)