Left Menu

Luxury Superyacht Bayesian Raised for Investigation After Tragic Sinking

The British-flagged superyacht Bayesian, which sank off Sicily last year, was raised and brought to Termini Imerese for investigation after a storm claimed the lives of UK tech magnate Mike Lynch and six others. The vessel's recovery is part of an ongoing full criminal investigation by Italian authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Porticello | Updated: 22-06-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:30 IST
Luxury Superyacht Bayesian Raised for Investigation After Tragic Sinking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British-flagged luxury superyacht Bayesian, which tragically sank off Sicily last year, commenced its final journey to Termini Imerese this Sunday. This follows a complex recovery operation completed by crews to bring it ashore. The 56-meter yacht, marked by its white top and blue hull enveloped in algae and mud, was lifted by a yellow floating crane barge before its transfer.

This operation makes the vessel available for further examinations by investigators, aiming to determine the precise circumstances behind its sinking. The Bayesian met its fate on August 19 amid a fierce storm while UK tech magnate Mike Lynch was hosting friends in celebration of his recent acquittal on fraud charges in the US.

Caught in extreme winds reaching over 70 knots, the yacht was violently overturned, tragically claiming the lives of Lynch, his daughter, and five others. Italian authorities have launched a full-fledged criminal investigation, spearheaded by British and local experts, to delve into the calamity's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025