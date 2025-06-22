Controversy Erupts Over 'J.S.K-Janaki vs. State of Kerala' Film Censorship
The Malayalam film 'J.S.K-Janaki vs. State of Kerala,' starring Suresh Gopi, faced a setback when the Central Board of Film Certification denied screening permission. The refusal was due to the character's name, 'Janaki,' considered inappropriate. The movie's content reportedly sparked a debate on creative freedom and censorship.
- Country:
- India
The Suresh Gopi-starrer Malayalam film 'J.S.K-Janaki vs. State of Kerala' has encountered censorship issues, after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) blocked its release, reportedly over the character name 'Janaki'.
Directed by Pravin Narayanan, the film details a woman's legal struggle against the state, but its clearance was allegedly denied since 'Janaki,' an alternative name for Goddess Sita, could not be used for the assaulted female character.
Notably, FEFKA General Secretary B Unnikrishnan criticized the Board's stance, highlighting constraints on filmmakers' creative freedom, particularly in naming their characters with religious references.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy in Goa: Health Minister and CM Spar Over Doctor's Suspension
Controversy Over Maharashtra Polls: Allegations of Electoral Manipulation
Controversy Erupts Over Delhi Slum Demolitions
Earthquake Chaos: Karachi Jailbreak Sparks Controversy
Controversy Surrounds RCB Victory Celebration Amidst Tragic Stampede