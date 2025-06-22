Controversy Erupts Over 'J.S.K-Janaki vs. State of Kerala' Film Censorship

The Suresh Gopi-starrer Malayalam film 'J.S.K-Janaki vs. State of Kerala' has encountered censorship issues, after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) blocked its release, reportedly over the character name 'Janaki'.

Directed by Pravin Narayanan, the film details a woman's legal struggle against the state, but its clearance was allegedly denied since 'Janaki,' an alternative name for Goddess Sita, could not be used for the assaulted female character.

Notably, FEFKA General Secretary B Unnikrishnan criticized the Board's stance, highlighting constraints on filmmakers' creative freedom, particularly in naming their characters with religious references.

