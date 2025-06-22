Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over 'J.S.K-Janaki vs. State of Kerala' Film Censorship

The Malayalam film 'J.S.K-Janaki vs. State of Kerala,' starring Suresh Gopi, faced a setback when the Central Board of Film Certification denied screening permission. The refusal was due to the character's name, 'Janaki,' considered inappropriate. The movie's content reportedly sparked a debate on creative freedom and censorship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-06-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 22:14 IST
Controversy Erupts Over 'J.S.K-Janaki vs. State of Kerala' Film Censorship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Suresh Gopi-starrer Malayalam film 'J.S.K-Janaki vs. State of Kerala' has encountered censorship issues, after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) blocked its release, reportedly over the character name 'Janaki'.

Directed by Pravin Narayanan, the film details a woman's legal struggle against the state, but its clearance was allegedly denied since 'Janaki,' an alternative name for Goddess Sita, could not be used for the assaulted female character.

Notably, FEFKA General Secretary B Unnikrishnan criticized the Board's stance, highlighting constraints on filmmakers' creative freedom, particularly in naming their characters with religious references.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025