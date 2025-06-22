Tragedy Strikes Damascus: Church Bombing Leaves Nine Dead

A devastating suicide bombing took place on Sunday inside the Mar Elias Church, located in Dweil'a on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria. The attack, which occurred during prayer services, resulted in the tragic deaths of at least nine individuals, according to Syrian state media.

The explosion injured several others, with different sources reporting varying numbers of casualties. This horrific act marks the first attack of its kind in Syria for many years and occurs amid ongoing efforts by the government to maintain control amidst internal challenges. Concerns are rising over the possible presence of extremist sleeper cells.

The Syrian Interior Ministry pointed at an extremist from the Islamic State group as the culprit, though no group has officially claimed responsibility. Syrian Information Minister Hamza Mostafa condemned the attack as an affront to civic values, vowing the state's commitment to fighting criminal organizations threatening national safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)