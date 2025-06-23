Left Menu

Inspiring from the Skies: Wing Commander Singh's Call to Fearlessly Pursue Dreams

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force inspired students at Lovely Professional University by sharing her challenging journey. She emphasized courage, education, and goal-setting while advising students to pursue their passions without seeking external validation. Singh's address was part of LPU's celebration for its incoming 2025 batch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phagwara | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:30 IST
Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force captivated students at Lovely Professional University, sharing her journey of overcoming obstacles to achieve her dreams. Her message was clear: Follow your passions and harness the courage to remain steadfast.

Addressing students at LPU, Singh reflected on her challenging yet rewarding path. She emphasized the value of determination and education, urging students to set clear goals and persistently strive towards them despite setbacks.

Singh's motivational speech was part of a larger event celebrating the incoming 2025 batch at LPU, where she also advised parents on nurturing self-worth in their children. Her words echoed the sentiment of empowerment and purposeful living.

