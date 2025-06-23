Political Tensions Flare Over Untimely Rath Yatra in Delhi

Political tensions are mounting as opposition parties, including the BJD and the Odisha unit of the Congress, criticize the BJP for organizing an untimely Rath Yatra in Delhi. They demand an apology from Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for the event that deviated from the traditional schedule adhered to by the Puri Jagannath temple.

In a press conference, state Congress president Bhakta Charan Das accused the BJP of disrespecting Lord Jagannath and questioned their devotion. The controversy recalls a similar international incident when ISKCON canceled a planned Rath Yatra in Houston under opposition, reflecting sensitivities around the event's timing.

Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan emphasized the adherence to traditional schedules, pointing out actions to prevent such occurrences both domestically and internationally. He warned of legal repercussions for those persisting in holding such unauthorized events.