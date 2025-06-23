Left Menu

Honoring the Innocents: 40 Years Since the Air India Kanishka Tragedy

Diplomats from Ireland and Canada joined families to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Air India 182 bombing, a tragic event that claimed 329 lives. The solemn ceremony, attended by senior officials and diplomats, reiterated the need for a global zero tolerance stance against terrorism and violent extremism.

Updated: 23-06-2025 22:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant commemoration, top diplomats from Ireland and Canada joined the families of Air India 182 victims in marking the 40th anniversary of one of aviation history's deadliest terrorist attacks. Taking place on Monday, the ceremony underscored solidarity with those affected while emphasizing the necessity for global efforts to combat terrorism.

On June 23, 1985, the Boeing 747 crashed into the Atlantic Ocean after being blown up mid-air by a bomb in Irish airspace, tragically killing all 329 onboard. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted the event's grim reminder of the ongoing threat of terrorism, urging for unwavering opposition to violent extremism.

The remembrance ceremony took place at Canada House in Delhi, with participants including Canada's charge d'affaires Jennifer Daubeny and Irish ambassador to India, Kevin Kelly. A minute's silence was held, and a tree was planted, echoing the day's recognition as Canada's National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism.

