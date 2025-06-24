Left Menu

Houseboat Snags in Palghar: Averted River Disaster

A houseboat encountered technical issues and became stuck in Maharashtra's Palghar district's Surya River. Rescue teams from NDRF and the local fire brigade quickly responded, ensuring no casualties. The vessel drifted into a shallow area after developing a snag, and rescue operations are ongoing to secure the situation.

A houseboat experienced a mechanical failure and became lodged in the Surya River in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday, authorities reported.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the local fire brigade swiftly responded to the emergency, and no casualties have been reported in the incident.

The houseboat became immobile in the morning due to the mechanical issue, drifting into a shallow part of the river. Rescue efforts by the NDRF and fire brigade are underway to secure and retrieve the vessel, officials confirmed.

