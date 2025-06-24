Left Menu

Aamir Khan Meets President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Renowned filmmaker and actor Aamir Khan met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President's office shared the encounter through a social media post. Earlier, Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also visited President Murmu.

Acclaimed filmmaker and actor Aamir Khan visited Rashtrapati Bhavan for an official meeting with President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday. The President's office highlighted this notable interaction by sharing a picture on social media platform X.

The meeting was part of a series of visits to the President, which included earlier appearances by Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The encounters at the Rashtrapati Bhavan underscore the ongoing dialogues and personal interactions President Murmu is engaging in with influential figures and officials during her tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

